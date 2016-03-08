Lazio and Tottenham dealt blow as Man United secure €21 million signing

06 June at 17:15
Manchester United are reported to have secured a € 21 million deal to sign Daniel James from Swansea, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

The player is currently undergoing his medical tests with the Red Devils, according to the report, and the official announcement of his signing is expected today or tomorrow.

'La Rosea' reports Lazio and Tottenham were also interested in securing the services of the 21-year-old midfielder who is currently on duty with his national team coached by the Red Devils' legend Ryan Giggs.

Lazio have announced the permanence of Simone Inzaghi on their bench today. The Italian manager has extended his contract with the Biancocelesti until June 2021.

James, however, won't be one of his new players as the 21-year-old will sign a contract with Manchester United hoping to see the Red Devils back in the Champions League in the 2020/21 campaign. 

