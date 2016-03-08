Lazio announce the conditions of their three injured stars

Milinkovic tacco Lazio
12 August at 21:00
Lazio today officially announced the conditions of Senad Lulic, Felipe Caicedo and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The three players all received injuries during the Biancocelesti’s pre-season preparations, with varying degrees of severity. Caicedo’s examinations have shown a trauma on his left calf. Specific treatments have been undertaken and the player will be monitored throughout this week to assess the severity of the injury and estimate his return to the squad. Lulic’s examinations showed a reduction in severity of his left thigh injury and a gradual resumption of training is planned in the next few days.

Finally, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s condition is being assessed after tests showed a trauma to his right hip. The Serbian midfielder has already undergone treatment and will be monitored over the next few days to estimate his return to the squad. The Roman club will be hoping all three will be fit and ready to play in their season opener against Sampdoria in less than two weeks’ time.

For more Lazio exclusives, news and features, visit The Laziali!
 
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.