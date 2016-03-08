Lazio announce the conditions of their three injured stars
12 August at 21:00Lazio today officially announced the conditions of Senad Lulic, Felipe Caicedo and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The three players all received injuries during the Biancocelesti’s pre-season preparations, with varying degrees of severity. Caicedo’s examinations have shown a trauma on his left calf. Specific treatments have been undertaken and the player will be monitored throughout this week to assess the severity of the injury and estimate his return to the squad. Lulic’s examinations showed a reduction in severity of his left thigh injury and a gradual resumption of training is planned in the next few days.
Finally, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s condition is being assessed after tests showed a trauma to his right hip. The Serbian midfielder has already undergone treatment and will be monitored over the next few days to estimate his return to the squad. The Roman club will be hoping all three will be fit and ready to play in their season opener against Sampdoria in less than two weeks’ time.
Apollo Heyes
