Lazio are set to kick off their 2018/19 Europa League campaign this evening when they host Cypriot side Apollon Limassol at the Stadio Olimpico. The game is set to kick off at 17:55 BST/18:55 CEST and will see Lazio look to start a European journey to better the one which saw them exit in the quarter-finals against Red Bull Salzburg last season.Lazio have had a fairly good start to the season, despite losing two, albeit tricky, matches against Napoli and Juventus on the first and second match-days respectively. Since then, the Biancocelesti have secured back-to-back in Serie A, first defeating Frosinone 1-0 and then overcoming Empoli in another 1-0 win. Lazio have struggled to find the goalscoring form that was a staple of the side last season and will be hoping to use a match against opposition who are, on paper, inferior, to boost confidence and morale.Apollon Limassol on the other hand have played just one league game so far this season, a 5-1 demolition of Paphos. Aside from that, they have been preoccupied with European qualification, playing four teams and eight matches in the summer months. Apollon did struggle on occasion in qualifying, losing 3-2 to Basel and 1-0 to Brest. However, they did enough in the other leg to secure a place in the next stage.Confirmed line-ups:

Lazio: Proto; Bastos, Acerbi, Caceres; Basta, Murgia, Badelj, Milinkovic-Savic, Durmisi; Luis Alberto; Caicedo

Apollon Limassol: Bruno Vale; Joao Pedro, Roberge, Yuste, Vasiliou; Kryiakou, Sacchetti; Schembri, Pereyra, Papoulis; Maglica