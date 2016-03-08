Lazio, Berisha scores first international goal since 2016

Lazio’s Valon Berisha has scored his first international goal for Kosovo since September 2016, hitting the net in the first minute against England in his country’s Euro 2020 qualifying match.The 26-year-old Kosovan midfielder has made 14 competitive appearances for Kosovo since switching his allegiance from Norway in 2016.Berisha joined Lazio last summer from Red Bull Salzburg last summer on a five-year contract, but so far has struggled to settle with the Biancocelesti, only registering 14 appearances in all competitions for a total of 508 minutes.Apollo Heyes