Lazio, big offers expected for stars like Correa and Milinkovic-Savic this summer
19 March at 15:00Lazio stars are likely to receive large offers in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to a report from Italian newspaper il Messaggero via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how both Spanish side Sevilla and fellow Italian side Inter are keen on 27-year-old Spanish midfielder Luis Alberto, who is contracted to the Biancocelesti until 2022. Lazio are about to renew the Spaniard’s contract, with a new agreement until 2025 close to be finalised.
Argentinian striker Joaquin Correa is also another player being followed by a big club, the report continues. Fellow Italian side Napoli are keen on the 25-year-old, who has a release clause of €80 million. The player is contracted to Lazio until 2024.
Finally, Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is another target of big clubs around Europe, the report highlights. The 25-year-old Serbian midfielder, who is contracted to the Biancocelesti until 2024, is being followed by clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid, although president Claudio Lotito wants €120 million for the player.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments