Lazio boss Inzaghi provides injury update on Alberto and Immobile

Lazio have a midweek fixture against Empoli in Serie A tomorrow night; as Simone Inzaghi's Biancocelesti side look to pick up an important three points in the race for Champions League football. Speaking at his press conference ahead of the match, Inzaghi spoke about semi-injured duo Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto; as well as providing updates on other injured stars."There's a little bit of physical tiredness because we played a lot, but the team is fine mentally. The conditions of Immobile and Luis Alberto will have to be checked between today and tomorrow, at first glance it would seem that there are no injuries for both. There are hopes, but playing tomorrow we will have to check how they will rest tonight and how we will see them tomorrow morning."Romulo is a player of quality and quantity, he has only done two training sessions with us, then I will have to see how Marusic will be, he showed he wants to learn quickly, but tomorrow it will be a solution, but there are still two training sessions."Luiz Felipe did the first two partial training sessions on Monday and Tuesday, today he should return to the group and I hope to be able to convene for tomorrow. Correa has not worked with the team, we will see in this day and half how he will go, but there is great hope of being able to use him from the beginning."I think that in the last two months Milinkovic has improved the team a lot, from the goal with Torino to the match against Juventus, it was very important as he helped us on the physical level, but the important thing is that Lazio goes on, it's not the individual that makes you win games."

