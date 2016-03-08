Lazio boss Inzaghi sets sights on top four finish
26 August at 09:45Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi spoke to the microphones of Sky Sport after the Biancocelesti's 3-0 victory over Sampdoria yesterday evening.
"We did very well, we played in a not easy stadium with great personality. I told the boys that it wouldn't be easy at Marassi, we scored three goals but there could have been even more.
"Milinkovic-Savic? It is a pleasure, he had worked very well in retreat and that is why he played. Luis Alberto played wonderful balls, Parolo let's not forget that he is playing in front of the defence despite having always played in a more advanced role. I am lucky enough to coach great players.
"We need to set goals; after a Super Cup and an Italian Cup we have to reach the top 4. It will be hard and difficult; we must remain calm, not make it an obsession but we want to improve ourselves because we have the quality."
