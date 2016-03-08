Lazio boss Inzaghi: 'The right offers for Milinkovic-Savic will be considered'
27 July at 18:55Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi has given an update about the situation of Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, saying that the club will consider the right offers for the Serbian midfielder.
The former Genk star has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, who see him a possible replacement for Paul Pogba. Fresh reports stated that United are preparing an offer of 75 million euros plus bonuses for the midfielder and will be making it if Pogba leaves.
During a recent press conference that Inzaghi gave, he talked about Milinkovic-Savic and his future at the club.
He said: "I would like him to stay here, but I think the company, if an important offer arrives, it is right that you consider it. In the eventual sale of Milinkovic we know that we will have to replace him.
"He made a sensational retreat, I'm glad to have him here, I hope he can stay but we're ready for any situation. He will play both times today, in case he does not stay with us we will have to look for a physical half that can ensure physicality and technique."
Juventus already have agreed personal terms for the player and Real Madrid were also interested last summer.
