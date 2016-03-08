Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi 'turned down' managerial offer from Italian club - likely Milan

Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi has given a lengthy interview to the Corriere dello Sport in which he discussed his place at the club, amid recent speculation linking him with a move to AC Milan or Juventus, as well as the future of the club itself and the ambitions laid bare by Igli Tare and Claudio Lotito in a recent meeting between the three.



"Lotito? We told each other everything, as happens in all good families. Now only one thing counts, to look forward. We leave more united and stronger than ever.



"The interest [in me] is pleasing. It did not arrive only this year, already in 2018, even if we lost the qualification in the Champions League race in the last game against Inter, partly because of our faults, especially due to external factors. We would have liked qualify.



"There had been requests from an Italian club and a foreign one, I would have certainly earned more. But I always have given the priority to Lazio, it is the team of my heart, it is the company that trusted me, I am happy with the choice to continue. In the future who knows, I am an ambitious coach, I want to grow, but right now I want to do well here. My future is Lazio, I am overjoyed to move forward.



"I talked to the president and the director, they told me that the team will remain super competitive. There will be interventions in the market, Lazio will remain strong. Tare is a guarantee - a security on the market. He is a great sports director, there is great trust in him. We are a big family. With Tare, Peruzzi, De Martino and Calveri, together with the President Lotito, we have known each other for a lifetime, there is great synergy, we are always together. We will see how the market develops."