Lazio, Caicedo renewal still not agreed

The renewal of Felipe Caicedo’s contract continues to be a problem for the Biancocelesti. Coach Simone Inzaghi has been keen to renew the Ecuadorian’s contract as a backup for Ciro Immobile and offered him a wage increase, but the 30-year-old striker hasn’t come to that agreement with Inzaghi and President Claudio Lotito. The player is seemingly more isolated, seen yesterday when he left immediately after the morning training session, thanks to the cancellation of the afternoon session.Apollo Heyes