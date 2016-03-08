Lazio are closing in on the signing of Francesco Acerbi.The Italian defender is the biancocelesti no.1 target to replace de Vrij and according to Sky Sport Sassuolo president Squinzi is determined to help the player’s exit as a sign of gratitude for his commitment over the last few yars.At the moment, however, Lazio are not offering as much as Sassuolo wants and negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing.Danilo Cataldi could be included in a swap deal between the two clubs.