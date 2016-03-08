Lazio close in on deal for ex-Bari defender Djavan Anderson
27 July at 23:15According to reports from Sky Sports, Lazio are just one step away from completing the signing of Djavan Anderson, former Bari defender.
With the bankruptcy of Bari, Anderson terminated his contract with the club, thus making him a free agent.
Lazio were interested and serious for the defender and will be signing the 23-year-old. The plan is to send him out to Salernitana on loan for the new season, possibly one for the future of Lazio?
For more Lazio news, views and exclusives, visit The Laziali.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments