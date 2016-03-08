Lazio close in on Lazzari signing

29 June at 11:15
Lazio are edging closer to completing a deal to sign SPAL wing-back Manuel Lazzari, as Sky Sport report that a deal is close for the Italian.

Igli Tare was in Ferrara yesterday, meeting with the SPAL leadership to discuss the minutia of the deal; with it looking likely that the transfer will include a permanent, or at least semi-permanent with buy-back clause, move of Lazio midfielder Alessandro Murgia, who spent last season with SPAL.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

For more Lazio exclusives, news and features, visit The Laziali!

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio
Spal

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.