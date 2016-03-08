Lazio close in on Lazzari signing
29 June at 11:15Lazio are edging closer to completing a deal to sign SPAL wing-back Manuel Lazzari, as Sky Sport report that a deal is close for the Italian.
Igli Tare was in Ferrara yesterday, meeting with the SPAL leadership to discuss the minutia of the deal; with it looking likely that the transfer will include a permanent, or at least semi-permanent with buy-back clause, move of Lazio midfielder Alessandro Murgia, who spent last season with SPAL.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
For more Lazio exclusives, news and features, visit The Laziali!
Go to comments