Lazio close to agreeing player plus cash deal for Acerbi
28 June at 13:35Serie A giants Lazio are reportedly set to sign Sassuolo defender Francesco Acerbi, with Danilo Cataldi set to be included in a player plus cash deal.
The 30-year-old former AC Milan man joined Sassuolo in the summer of 2013 for a fee in the region of 2 million euros from the rossoneri. Since then, he has become an important part of the neroverdi side and he appeared in every single Serie A last season. His performances have attracted interest from Lazio already.
Gazzetta dello Sport say Lazio are close to agreeing a deal for Acerbi and are set to offer six million euros plus Danilo Cataldi in a possible deal.
While Sassuolo would want one million more, a deal is close and an agreement is imminent.
