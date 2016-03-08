Lazio have reportedly found an agreement to sign Club Brugge striker Wesley, who is being seen as the perfect second choice to Ciro Immobile.The 21-year-old is a Brazilian by nationality has been impressing for the Belgian side Bruge of late. He appeared in 10 Jupiler League games last season, scoring as many as six times.BBC report that Lazio have found an agreement to sign Wesley already and he could already be set to don the biancocelesti jersey this summer.The fee agreed is about 12 million euros and Igli Tare has already sealed the deal for the Brazilian.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)