Lazio, competition from the Premier League for Fenerbahçe’s Muriqi
10 September at 22:30Fenerbahçe’s 25-year-old Kosovan forward Vedat Muriqi has attracted the interest of a Premier League club as well as the two Italian sides that are following the player, according to Calciomercato.com.
North London side Tottenham have started following Muriqi, joining both Lazio and Fiorentina who have both been following the striker for a number of months.
Muriqi has gotten off to a flying start with Fenerbahçe this season, scoring two goals in the club’s opening three games.
Apollo Heyes
