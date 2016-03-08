Lazio complete deal for Spal's Manuel Lazzari
09 July at 19:45Lazio have, as per Sky Sport, completed their third signing of the summer; after already having signed Denis Vavro from FC Copenhagen and Bobby Adekanye from Liverpool, SPAL's Manuel Lazzari.
According to the reports, the deal is all done, with the final details being closed to see the Italian wing-back join the Biancocelesti. Alessandro Murgia is said to be heading in the other direction.
