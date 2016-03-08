Lazio consider move for AC Milan defender
06 July at 12:20It appeared as though, just a few days ago, Gustavo Gomez, of AC Milan, was set to complete a deal taking him to Argentinian club Boca Juniors.
Gomez, 25, is a Paraguayan centre-back and had completed agreements and a medical with the Argentine side before the move reportedly collapsed. CalcioMercato.com have learned that Gomez has booked a flight to leave Argentina already – heading back to his home country of Paraguay.
Reportedly, Milan had agreed a €6 million transfer fee, with an addition 20% of his future fee but the player himself disagreed with an unknown clause in his contract – and refused the offer.
This, according to Sky Sport, has opened the door for Milan’s league rivals Lazio to bid for the player and, as Milan must sell to avoid punishment from UEFA regarding financial fair play regulations, they may have no choice but to accept.
