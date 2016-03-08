Lazio consider move for Man Utd defender or Inter target
12 June at 14:35Lazio are reportedly on the hunt for a new right-sided defender; as the club appear to be not making Romulo's stay, currently on loan from Genoa, a permanent one. Therefore, the Biancocelesti are hunting for a player to provide competition to Montenegrin international Adam Marusic.
According to what has been reported by Il Corriere dello Sport, Lazio have a handful of players in mind. However, most notable of these are Manchester United's Matteo Darmian and SPAL's wing-back Manuel Lazzari.
Darmian is coming into the final year of his contract with the Red Devils and it is thought that the Premier League side could seek to move him on this summer; with €9m mentioned as a possible price. Darmian is reportedly open to a return to Italy and would benefit Lazio in the sense he can play on either flank and at centre-back.
Lazzari, however, is younger and perhaps more talented yet is also a target of both Inter Milan and Napoli and is therefore less likely to move to Lazio. The other two sides can both outspend Lazio and provide UEFA Champions League football; which the Biancocelesti cannot at this point in time.
