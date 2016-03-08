Liverpool have been linked with signing Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha. The Reds are looking for a reliable replacement of Lorius Karius who failed to impress at Anfield Road, especially in the Champions League final played against Real Madrid.Strakosha has a price-tag of € 30 million and according to our sources, Lazio are open to sell the Albania International.The Reds have turner their attention to Strakosha after that both Alisson and Donnarumma proved to be too expensive for the club as neither of them will leave Italy for less than € 70 million.Liverpool, however, are not the only club interested in the 23-year-old.Bayern Leverkusen, in fact, are looking to replace Leno who has just joined Arsenal for € 25 million.Meantime Lazio are taking a glance at the market and the recent reports linking the biancocelesti with Iker Casillas have been dismissed by our sources. Lazio, in fact, are on the verge of announcing the signing of Anderlecht keeper Proto. The 35-year-old will join Lazio on a permanent deal.