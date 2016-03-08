Lazio continue to monitor summer target Yazici
21 September at 09:30During the summer, Lazio became one of the interested parties in Yusuf Yazici. The midfielder was at Trabzonspor from the Turkish Super Lig last season but moved to Ligue 1 side Lille this summer, amid reports linking him to Italy.
However, Lazio will return to Yazici's trail in the January window, as the club look to bolster their ranks, especially in regards to the ageing midfield.
