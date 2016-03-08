Lazio, contract renewal with Correa close, includes a buyout clause
11 September at 13:00Lazio star Joaquin Correa is set to sign a new contract with the Biancocelesti this week, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 25-year-old Argentinian forward joined Lazio last summer from Sevilla and impressed the Roman side during his first season in Italy, scoring 10 goals and providing 7 assists in his 46 appearances for the club.
Although his current contract is due to expire in 2023, Lazio President Claudio Lotito is keen to keep his stars happy following a quiet summer where the Biancocelesti didn’t spend a lot but managed to keep a hold of all their star players, like Luis Alberto and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Correa is another one of the key players that Lotito wants to be happy and so a wage increase is expected in the contract. Only the last details are remaining before an agreement is reached, with a buyout clause also being included in the new deal.
Correa scored in Lazio’s Coppa Italia victory over Atalanta last season to cap off a strong first season with the club.
Apollo Heyes
