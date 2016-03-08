Lazio, Correa agent speaks on Napoli interest
15 April at 17:45Joaquin Correa has been one of Lazio's best signings of the 2018/19 season. The Argentine forward signed from La Liga club Sevilla last summer and has injected some pace and flair into the Biancocelesti attack. Signed to replace Felipe Anderson, who left Lazio to join West Ham United last summer, Correa has been a hit with the fans and is a promising sign for the future of the club.
That future, however, may be short lived. Reports recently have suggested that Napoli may be interested in signing the Argentine; as the Neapolitans look to add to their ranks over the summer.
Raffaele Auriemma, part of Correa's entourage, has spoken to Radio Marte about Napoli's interest in the Argentine:
"The fact that there is a club like Napoli interested in him is a wonderful thing for the boy because Napoli are an important team, one of the most important in Italy. It is still early to talk about the market because there are still so many matches left from now until the end of the season."
