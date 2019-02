"We are still alive, we can do it in Seville. Unfortunately, we had several injuries and the game was tough from the start, but we can still make it," he concluded.

Joaquin Correa spoke to Sky Sport after Lazio's 0-1 loss to Sevilla at the Olimpico, heading into the second leg in a tough position. However, the striker assured the Biancocelesti fans that they are still in it.