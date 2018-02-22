Lazio, Diaconale hits out at Inter over de Vrij
29 May at 16:51Lazio press officer Arturo Diaconale talked to RMC Sport about de Vrij’s Inter move: “Before the last game of the season de Vrij’s psycological condition was tough but we wanted him to play as a sign of gratitude for his efforts. Inter made his transfer official the day before the game and that was not very nice. We did the best to qualify for Champions League. We were unlucky and some decisions of referee did not help us.”
