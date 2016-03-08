Lazio director rubbishes Inzaghi rumours: 'He will stay'

26 May at 17:30
​Igli Tare, the sporting director of Lazio, spoke to Sky Sport Italia a few minutes before the match against Torino, revealing that manager Simone Inzaghi is set to stay amid Juventus and AC Milan links. 

"The transfer market? The requests are part of the summer. The most important thing will be to have a competitive team next year as well," he began. 

The Albanian also spoke about Inzaghi's future, as the Italian has been linked with several clubs in recent weeks, including Milan and Juventus. However, it seems that the 43-year-old will remain in Rome for yet another season.

"Meetings with Inzaghi? They took place to understand some things, but his contract is no expiring, he still has a year left with the club. All this tension seems a bit exaggerated. If he will stay? Yes, the president said it and I will say the same. Inzaghi also agrees," he concluded.

