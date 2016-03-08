Lazio duo Basta and Di Gennaro edge closer to Parma moves
13 August at 22:45Lazio have made some great additions over the summer so far, with the likes of Milan Badelj, Joaquin Correa and Francesco Acerbi all joining the biancoceleste.
However, what this means is that space in the squad is limited, and Lazio are frantically attempting to offload some of the ‘deadweight’ before the transfer window slams shut.
Il Corriere dello Sport are reporting that Lazio have had contact from Parma over the sale of Dusan Basta, the experienced RB, whilst Sky Sport have suggested that Davide Di Gennaro, who never really had a chance at Lazio, is also moving closer to a move to newly promoted Parma.
Lazio are looking to replace Dusan Basta with SPAL wing-back Manuel Lazzari, whilst Di Gennaro will likely not be missed, given Lazio’s strength in the midfield, with Milan Badelj and Valon Berisha being signed this summer – and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic looking more likely to stay each day.
