Lazio duo Bastos and Wallace set to remain amidst Wolves interest
22 July at 22:00Despite interest from English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers in recent weeks, it now appears as though Lazio’s defensive duo Bastos and Wallace will both be remaining at the Roman club.
This comes from reports from CittaCeleste that suggest that both have worked hard and impressed Simone Inzaghi at Lazio’s pre-season training camp in Auronzo di Cadore.
Radu and Acerbi look to be definite parts of Lazio’s back three next season, with Luiz Felipe likely to take the third spot. However, Bastos and Wallace will provide valuable back-up options for the club.
