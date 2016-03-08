Lazio duo Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto facing injury scares

Lazio managed to secure a 1-0 win over Frosinone yesterday evening; it was not the most glamorous of results but Inzaghi's men secured a three points in a matchweek where AC Milan, Roma, Inter Milan and Sampdoria all dropped points.However, there is a worry for Lazio ahead of Thursday's clash with Empoli and the upcoming Europa League tie with Sevilla. Both Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile looked to be struggling with fatigue and/or light injuries after the Frosinone game, meaning that they might not be available for the game against Empoli.Inzaghi will want to make sure that his star players are fit for the Europa League so we could see the Biancocelesti head coach take a different approach to this thursday's Serie A fixture. Assessment will be made in Formello today to see the extent of the concern for Immobile and Alberto.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.