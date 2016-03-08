Lazio duo Jordao and Neto set for 20m move to Wolves
02 August at 12:15After being strongly linked with moves to Portuguese side Benfica, it now appears as though Lazio are preparing to sell duo Pedro Neto and Bruno Jordao to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers; a move that has super agent Jorge Mendes' fingerprints all over it.
Reports from the Corriere dello Sport suggest that Lazio could receive 20 million euros for the duo, money that can then be re-invested to strengthen other areas of the team.
