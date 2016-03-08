Lazio, Durmisi deal to Fenerbahce in doubt
29 August at 10:00Lazio’s transfer market is seemingly closed, leaving them burdened with players not part of Inzaghi’s plans. One of those is Riza Durmisi, the 25-year-old Danish fullback. As reported by la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, the discussions with Turkish side Fenerbahce have fallen silent, with both Durmisi and the Biancocelesti waiting for a new move by the club.
The Roman club have set a €5m price tag on the defender and have no interest in lowering that, in order to make the smallest possible loss on the 25-year-old, who failed to make an impact with the side last season after his move from Real Betis. Durmisi only achieved 823 minutes of play in all competitions last season with the Biancocelesti and so a move seems right for both player and club. The Turkish side could turn to Fábio Coentrão instead, who is currently a free agent after his one season spell with Rio Ave.
Apollo Heyes
