Lazio, €5 million separates Atalanta’s Papu Gomez and Rome; Lotito doesn’t budge
18 July at 21:00According to the latest reports from the Italian media, Lazio and Atalanta are currently €5 million apart in their valuation of Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez.
The 30-year-old Italian-Argentine forward has been a top target of Simone Inzaghi for some time, yet the Lazio management are hesistant to give in to Inzaghi’s request, with Claudio Lotito unwilling to meet Atalanta’s €15 million value for a 30-year-old.
Instead, Lazio are willing to offer €10 million; with the transfer likely not to take place unless Atalanta lower their asking price for the forward.
