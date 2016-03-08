Lazio enjoying Caicedo's rapid rise
18 December at 09:45The Lazio of Inzaghi continues to fly and dream, eight straight victories which has not been seen since 2015 (Via Calciomercato).
There are the frontmen, Immobile and Correa, the midfield of Luis Alberto and Milinkovic-Savic, but there are also the supporting actors, who are not usually under the spotlight all the time. Felipe Caicedo could easily be that character.
A spark was needed, and it has been answered. The last-minute goal against Cagliari was an instant consecration to becoming a hero.
13 May 2018, Crotone, penultimate day of the championship, Lazio is fighting to defend the fourth place from Inter in view of the direct match in the last round. Caicedo is the protagonist in that game, but in the negative: he devours an easy, easy one-on-one goal with Cordaz , condemning the biancocelesti to the 2-2 final which does not allow him to take advantage of the Nerazzurri's misstep with Sassuolo.
The result of the last day, then, is known to all. And then that mistake becomes heavy, a boulder, a cause of fierce criticism from the fans who almost ask for his departure from Rome.
In a year and a half Caicedo was able to turn the situation around and make us forget the resounding Crotone flop: now Felipe is the man of the goals.
The goals should not be evaluated only for their number, but they must be weighed for their importance and in this sense the four scored this season by the former Espanyol man have brought a considerable points total.
He opened his account this season in the 4-0 at Genoa and closed the 3-1 at Juve, but above all, he has scored two goals from six points against Sassuolo and, lastly, against Cagliari.
Anthony Privetera
