Lazio, ex-midfielder Felipe Anderson: 'With Lazio I learned a lot and it's helped me'
09 October at 12:45Former Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson spoke on the official West Ham site via Calciomercato.com today to discuss the beginning of his career and his time at Lazio.
"In Italy I learned tactics, and this helped me a lot. It's difficult when you get here in England, because every team has a lot of quality and the players are so good, but since I've learned a lot of tactics for five years in Italy everything went well. If I had come straight from Brazil, I think it would have taken me longer to adapt, because the pace here is so intense. In Brazil it's very slow, in Italy it's halfway through and here it's fast so, after Italy, the Premier League is perfect.”
The 26-year-old Brazilian moved from the Biancocelesti to West Ham in 2018 in a deal worth roughly €40 million, breaking the club’s transfer record. Contracted until 2022, Anderson has adapted well to the Premier League, scoring ten goals and providing nine assists in his 49 appearances so far.
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments