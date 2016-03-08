Lazio expect offers for Man Utd and Chelsea & Real Madrid target
06 August at 16:20Lazio are expecting to receive offers for their midfield star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the coming hours, Sky Sport reports.
The Serbia International has been linked with moves to Juventus, Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid.
The Serie A giants, however, are not likely to make an offer for the talented centre midfielder unless they sell Miralem Pjanic who has a price-tag in the region of € 80 million. Juventus' hopes to sign the player have also been frustrated by the player's agent Mateja Kezman who is reported to have hold talks with Chelsea and Manchester United.
According to reports in Italy, an offer in the region of € 100 million would persuade Lazio to sell the player who had a price-tag of € 150 million at the beginning of the summer transfer window.
With the end of the transfer window in the Premier League set for Thursday Aug, 9 at 6 pm local time Lazio expect to receive offers before the deadline day in UK.
