Lazio eye Arsenal target as Felipe Anderson replacement
15 June at 10:45Serie A giants Lazio are seeing Arsenal target and Sporting Lisbon star Gelson Martins as a replacement for the outgoing Felipe Anderson this summer.
Premier League side West Ham have already agreed a fee of about 30 million euros for Felipe Anderson, who will soon seal a move to the Hammers this summer. It was earlier reported that Igli Tare is set to travel to London to complete a deal for the Brazilian.
Lazio are now eyeing Arsenal target Gelson Martins as a replacement for Anderson and the Sporting Lisbon man can terminate his contract with the Portuguese club.
While it will be a free transfer, Lazio will have to fight off competition from a lot of other clubs for Martins' capture.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments