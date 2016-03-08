Lazio eye shock move to sign Chelsea star
15 July at 14:30Serie A giants Lazio are reportedly eyeing a move for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas in an attempt to replace Sergey Milinkovic-Savic.
Fabregas joined Chelsea from Barcelona in the summer of 2014 for a fee of 30 million euros. While did play a role in helping Chelsea win the Premier League title twice, Fabregas' importance is now reducing.
Corriere dello Sport report that Lazio are eyeing a shock move to sign Fabregas, with Milinkovic-Savic set to leave the biancocelesti this summer, amidst interest from Real Madrid.
