Lazio eye shock move to sign former Chelsea star
21 July at 11:45Serie A giants Lazio are reportedly eyeing a shock move to sign former Chelsea star Ramires in an attempt to replace Sergey Milinkovic-Savic.
Ramires is reportedly set to tear up his contract at Chinese club Jiangsu Suning to move back to Europe, after a move to Inter Milan had fallen through last January.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that Ramires is on Lazio's radar, as the biancocelesti look to replace Sergey Milinkovic-Savic with the Brazilian midfielder.
