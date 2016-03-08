Lazio face competition from Fulham for Andre Schurrle
23 July at 21:15According to what has been reported by English outlet the Daily Mail today, Lazio face competition from Fulham for the signature of Borussia Dortmund’s Andre Schurrle.
Lazio have been linked with Schurrle as they look to replace Felipe Anderson, who left the club to join West Ham for around €40 million.
A number of names have been linked, including the likes of Chelsea’s Pedro, Bayern Munich’s Arjen Robben and Lille’s Thiago Mendes; yet Lazio could pick Dortmund’s 27-year-old as their perfect man.
For more Lazio news, views and exclusives, visit The Laziali.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments