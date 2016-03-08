Lazio face competition from Sampdoria for Inter’s Joao Mario
06 August at 23:55According to what has been reported this evening by Sportitalia, Sampdoria are said to be interested in Inter Milan’s Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario.
Joao Mario spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham in the Premier League, but refused the chance to remain at the club ahead of the upcoming season.
It has been reported that Mario has been offered to Lazio, yet now it appears that Sampdoria are the most interested party.
