Lazio fan passes away after Parma victory
22 October at 14:15Fans, staff and players of SS Lazio are in mourning today after 53-year-old fan Carlo Valloni was found dead outside of Parma’s stadium – after dying from what appeared to be natural causes whilst walking to his car.
Lazio, on their official website, have issued a statement:
“SS Lazio, its President, the coach, the players and all the staff express deep condolences for the death of Carlo Valloni and join the pain of the family.”
Lazio may celebrate the victory but the whole club will now mourn for a Laziale who is, sadly, no longer with us.
