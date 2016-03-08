Lazio fans caught making racist chants against Bakayoko, crucify AC Milan jersey

18 April at 20:45
Fans of Serie A side Lazio have been caught making racist remarks against AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

This has only added fuel to the fire that is burning between the two clubs. This comes after Bakayoko and Franck Kessie had celebrated a win over the bianconcelesti by holding up Francesco Acerbi's shirt.

And with the Italian Cup tie coming up, Lazio fans have not held back at all. During the club's game against Udinese, the fans chanted racist remarks against Bakayoko and held up his shirt during that.

The English translation of the chant is: "Poporopo, poporopo, this banana is for Bakayoko."

 
Calciomercato understand that no action has been taken yet since nothing has been reported. But sports judge Guiseppe Pecoraro is investigating the issue further to know whether it can be taken forward to the higher authorities or not.

The second leg of the semi-final takes place in midweek, with the tie held goalless after the first leg in Rome ended 0-0.


 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.