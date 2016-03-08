Lazio fans caught making racist chants against Bakayoko, crucify AC Milan jersey

Bakayoko è antisportivo, i tifosi della Lazio che lo invitano a mangiare le banane invece sono degli eroi civili. CHE SCHIFO. pic.twitter.com/ho7CBdBMQS — Papà Van Basten & Co (@papavanbasten) April 18, 2019

Fans of Serie A side Lazio have been caught making racist remarks against AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.This has only added fuel to the fire that is burning between the two clubs. This comes after Bakayoko and Franck Kessie had celebrated a win over the bianconcelesti by holding up Francesco Acerbi's shirt.And with the Italian Cup tie coming up, Lazio fans have not held back at all. During the club's game against Udinese, the fans chanted racist remarks against Bakayoko and held up his shirt during that.The English translation of the chant is: "Poporopo, poporopo, this banana is for Bakayoko."Calciomercato understand that no action has been taken yet since nothing has been reported. But sports judge Guiseppe Pecoraro is investigating the issue further to know whether it can be taken forward to the higher authorities or not.The second leg of the semi-final takes place in midweek, with the tie held goalless after the first leg in Rome ended 0-0.