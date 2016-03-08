Lazio fans filmed singing shameful racist chants aimed at Bakayoko

18 April at 16:30

The Coppa Italia match between Milan and Lazio is approaching and the storm following the Bakayoko-Kessie case and the treatment of Acerbi’s shirt after the Rossoneri victory in Serie A has sunk to an even deeper low.

In a new shameful chapter of the sorry episode, the Lazio supporters have now become the protagonists, after a video made in Curva Nord on the night of the match between Inzaghi's team and Udinese has gone viral on social networks, in which the ultras of Lazio sing and chant against Tiémoué Bakayoko, to the tune of 'L'amour toujours', the famous song by DJ Gigi D'Agostino: "Poporopo, poporopo, this banana is for Bakayoko."
Words that leave little room for interpretation. Federal Prosecutor Giuseppe Pecoraro is being encouraged by Milan fans to look into these chants following his investigation into the behaviour of Kessie and Bakayoko

 

