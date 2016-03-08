Lazio find agreement with Spal, Lazzari to sign in the coming days

01 July at 22:45

Manuel Lazzari ready for a new adventure in Serie A and could soon be on his way to Lazio.
 
According to Sky Sport, Lazio found the agreement with Spal in the afternoon. The operation will soon be concluded between the two clubs for a deal of about 7-8 million euros plus bonus plus midfielder Alessandro Murgia.
 
The only things that are missing are the last details then Lazzari takes the required medical test before signing a contract.
 
Lazzari - an explicit request from Simone Inzaghi – will contend with Marusic for a starting spot on the right. The play is all but a Lazio player.
 
 

