Lazio-Fiorentina 1-0: Immobile to the rescue for struggling Lazio side

Lazio managed to defeat Fiorentina on Sunday afternoon in Serie A after two consecutive defeats against Roma and Eintracht Frankfurt that had sounded the alarm bell for Simone Inzaghi's side.



The Biancoceleste dominated in the first half and were rewarded with Ciro Immobile scoring his 5th goal of the season in the 37th minute.



However, in the second half, Lazio suffered and Federico Chiesa was touching for an equalizer on several occasions, but the team from the capital handled the pressure, with Joaquin Correa even making a goal-line clearance against the Italian international.



With this result, Lazio move to 3rd place after 8 Serie A rounds with 15 points for 5 victories. Meanwhile, Fiorentina remain on 13 points and are in 6th place.



In two weeks, after the international break, Lazio will travel to Parma to face off the surprise of the season, while Fiorentina will host Cagliari at home in view of an improved result to the one from today's match.