Lazio, Gascoigne attends hearing in court following sexual assault charge
14 October at 20:15Former Lazio midfielder Paul Gascoigne was forced to attend court today following a sexual assault charge for forcibly kissing a woman on a train last year, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 52-year-old Englishman was drunk on a train heading to Newcastle and attempted to kiss the unnamed woman, before following her, trying to sit on her and then attempting to kiss her again, physically holding her cheek in place.
Following the incident, the woman immediately called the police, with the case finally reaching Teesside Crown Court today. The Tottenham and Lazio hero admitted the offence to police after the accusation but suggested it was only a “peck on the lips” and indicated that it wasn’t a serious issue.
Gascoigne is a long history with alcohol addiction and his intoxication at the time of the assault may be decisive in his legal case. The player spent three years at Lazio in the early 1990s.
Apollo Heyes
