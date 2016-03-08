Lazio have a bad habit of collapsing late in games, and Inzaghi has worries about Immobile’s form

Lazio have a habit of collapsing in the final stages of games, and their late capitulations could be fatal in their hunt for Champions League football next season. 11 points have been thrown away in the final 20 minutes of games, as reported by Messaggero.

Lazio are also reportedly worried that Ciro Immobile has returned from international duty looking a completely different player to the one that left. In the last game the Lazio striker failed to help his team-mates as they were badly beaten, he missed an easy chance against Spal, which would have helped Lazio a lot. He wants to make up against Sassuolo but he will have to regain self-esteem quickly. There isn’t a lot of time though unfortunately for him to find his feet with Lazio in a precarious position, as they sit two places behind the final Champions league spot, four points adrift of Milan in 4th