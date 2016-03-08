Lazio have no regrets selling Biglia to Milan; Leiva renewal coming soon
13 April at 11:00Lazio take on AC Milan in Serie A this evening; in what promises to be an early indicator for who has the stopping power to pull off a strong end to the campaign and, more importantly, help in the race for Champions League qualification.
According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, however, Lazio have no regrets about selling Argentine midfielder Lucas Biglia to Milan; with his replacement, Lucas Leiva, doing a much better job.
Since joining Lazio, Leiva has played 79 times; scoring four, assisting nine and forming the heart of Lazio's five-man midfield. Biglia, meanwhile, has played just 54 games since leaving Lazio; scoring twice and assisting three. Defensive duties aside, Leiva is already a better return on investment than the Argentine; with his defensive abilities merely cementing his place above Biglia.
Lucas Leiva is on the verge of signing a new deal with Lazio; an agreement reportedly already met and simply awaiting the final go-ahead to make the deal official.
