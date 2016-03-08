Lazio hope to find agreement with Luis Alberto over contract renewal
12 October at 12:15According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport this morning, Lazio are now focused on renewing the contract of Luis Alberto, after they complete big renewals of various stars so far this season.
Alberto currently has a contract expiring in 2022 but it has been revealed that the club will sit down with the Spaniard to discuss a new contract at the end of this season, in 2020. If the player can keep up his good form so far this campaign, Lazio could end up in the Champions League next season and this would allow the club to drastically improve his current deal, as well as tying him to the club amid rumours linking him to Barcelona.
