Lazio identify Felipe Anderson replacement as Brazilian star close in on West Ham move
11 June at 12:55Serie A side Lazio are reportedly eyeing a move for Napoli and Inter target Matteo Politano, as they look to replace Felipe Anderson.
The Brazilian Felipe Anderson has been linked with a move to West Ham this summer and it is deemed likely that he leaves the biancocelesti this summer. His contract at the club runs out in the summer of 2020 but the reason for him leaving the club is the absence of UEFA Champions League next season.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that Matteo Politano is a target for Lazio, if Felipe Anderson leaves for West Ham or elsewhere this summer.
Politano is already a target for Inter and Napoli, Felipe Anderson's 40 million sale will hand Lazio enough funds to sign Politano and beat competition from the nerazurri and the partenopei.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
